The Pune city police have busted an illegal unit manufacturing banned flavoured tobacco and seized materials worth ₹11.16 lakh during a raid at Lonikand, said officials on Tuesday. Acting on the information, a police team, with the assistance of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials, raided the premises. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more

The action was carried out by the robbery and Vehicle Theft Detection Squad-2 of the Crime Branch following a tip-off that an illegal flavoured supari manufacturing unit was operating from a shed in a field near Inovora English School in the Gayakwad Vasti area.

Acting on the information, a police team, with the assistance of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials, raided the premises. The team found the unit engaged in manufacturing banned flavoured tobacco products.

The police seized finished products, raw materials, packaging materials, a packaging machine and a four-wheeler used for transportation.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Durgaprasad Gupta, 26, a resident of the area near Kalubai Mandir on Vrindavan Karyalaya Road in Lonikand.

A case was registered against Gupta at the Lonikand police station on November 22 under Sections 123, 223, 274 and 275 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).