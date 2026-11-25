Veteran Marathi writer, novelist and literary critic Dr Sharankumar Limbale has been elected president of the 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, marking a significant moment for the Marathi literary fraternity as it prepares for the historic centenary edition of the prestigious gathering in Pune in January 2027. Limbale has written more than 40 books spanning autobiography, novels, short stories, poetry and literary criticism. (HT) more

Limbale – best known for his autobiographical work Akkarmashi (1984), which brought the lived realities of caste discrimination and social marginalisation into sharp focus – was formally elected at a meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal held in Pune on Tuesday.

Limbale’s selection is also seen as a recognition of his contribution to Marathi literature and the Dalit literary movement over four decades. He has written more than 40 books spanning autobiography, novels, short stories, poetry and literary criticism. His Towards an Aesthetic of Dalit Literature articulated an independent critical framework for understanding Dalit writing and its social and literary significance. His novel Sanatan earned him the prestigious Saraswati Samman in 2020, instituted by the K K Birla Foundation. He also presided over the 12th All India Ambedkarite Literary Conference in Nanded in 2011 and received the Prof Ra Ga Jadhav Sahityasadhana Award at the 20th National Literary Conference in 2019.

Expressing happiness over his election, Limbale said, “I have been writing in Marathi for the last 40 to 45 years. The Marathi language, Marathi people, Marathi society and the Maharashtra Sahitya Mahamandal have recognised my literary contribution and bestowed this honour on me. I believe this is also an honour for the social struggle and a recognition of the thoughts and ideals of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, whose ideas have inspired my writing.”

The centenary edition – being planned as a four-day celebration of the Marathi language, literature and intellectual traditions – will be held from January 27 to 30, 2027 at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) which will be hosting the prestigious literary gathering for the first time. The event is being organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal in association with the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad and Samarth Yuva Foundation. The state government has announced a special grant of ₹5 crore for the centenary celebrations, including support for pre-conference activities.

Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad president Yogesh Soman said, “Our endeavour is to organise the 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in a simple and cost-effective manner. We want to avoid unnecessary extravagance and focus more on literary activities and public participation. Nearly 100 activities are being planned over four days, including panel discussions, poetry and storytelling sessions, a film festival, and dedicated programmes on science and children’s literature.”

Marathi language minister Uday Samant said that the government is committed to making the centenary edition memorable. “The 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan is a historic occasion for Marathi literature and the entire Marathi community. The government will extend all necessary support to ensure its successful organisation,” he said.

However, the preparations are unfolding alongside differences within the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad over the administration and utilisation of government funds. Twenty-one members of its executive committee have submitted a no-confidence motion against president Yogesh Soman, chief secretary Dr Swati Mahalang and treasurer Pradeep Niphadkar, alleging lack of transparency and violations of the organisation’s constitution.

At the centre of the dispute is the ₹2 crore received by the parishad for organising 99 Naandi Sammelans (curtain raisers). The dissenting members have questioned the expenditure on banners, souvenirs, bookmarks, travel and honorariums, alleging that spending decisions were taken without the executive committee’s approval.

The State Marathi Development Institute has also sought detailed expenditure statements, bills, audited accounts and utilisation certificates from the parishad. In a communication dated November 18, institute director Dr Shyamkant Deore said further release of funds will be subject to scrutiny of the accounts.

Soman said that the grant is being utilised for literary activities and that utilisation certificates have been obtained from the respective organisations through chartered accountants. He maintained that submission of expenditure details and utilisation certificates is part of the government’s routine procedure for releasing subsequent instalments.

Meanwhile, the centenary Sammelan is not the first edition to attract controversy. The 92nd edition at Yavatmal in 2019 witnessed widespread criticism after the organisers withdrew an invitation to writer Nayantara Sahgal to inaugurate the event following objections from political groups. In 2020, the election of father Francis D’Britto as president of the 93rd Sammelan at Osmanabad also triggered protests and threats.