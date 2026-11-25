A man was allegedly intercepted and brutally assaulted by a group of men near a petrol pump in Chhawni Mohalla after he was returning home with his neighbour after collecting milk. The accused also allegedly damaged his mobile phone and threatened to kill him before fleeing. (HT) more

The accused also allegedly damaged his mobile phone and threatened to kill him before fleeing.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on November 6, when the complainant, a resident of Dhaka Colony, Chhawni Mohalla, had gone to the Clock Tower in his car along with his neighbour, Preet Gunna, to collect milk.

Around seven men on three to four scooters intercepted their car near a petrol pump in Chhawni Mohalla on the way back and forced it to stop.

The complainant alleged that Love Gill, Bau Gill, Vansh alias Gaggi, Bachchi and three unidentified men surrounded them, dragged him out of the car and assaulted him with weapons.

The accused also allegedly threatened to kill him before escaping from the spot.

During the attack, the accused smashed his mobile phone.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(1), 324(4), 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sub-inspector Jiwan Singh is investigating the case. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. The police are also scanning the role of Preet Gunna.