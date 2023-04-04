Snowfall in higher reaches, light rains lash plains in Jammu and Kashmir

Fresh snowfall was experienced in Kashmir’s mountainous areas while intermittent light rains were observed in plains of the Valley and Jammu region on Tuesday. Director MeT Sonam Lotus said that the precipitation will continue for the next two days. “On April 5 and 6, brief spells of rain at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir towards late afternoon and evenings were expected,” he said. Fresh snowfall was experienced in Kashmir’s mountainous areas. (PTI)

The meteorological department said that widespread light rain was recorded in Kashmir and at isolated places in Jammu region’s Banihal, Batote, Doda and Kishtwar areas.

While locals said six inches of snow was recorded at Machil in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, fresh snowfall triggered two snow avalanches near the Zojila Pass closing traffic on the Srinagar-Leh highway.

“The Srinagar-Leh highway is closed for traffic after avalanches hit the road. The clearing operation is going on,” said an official of the traffic department.

The MeT stated weather will be mainly dry from April 07 to 12. It advised the farmers to avoid spraying in orchards till April 6th.

“Maintain proper drainage to drain out excess water in fields and travel on long journeys after confirming road status from the concerned Traffic police,” Lotus said.

J&K has been receiving intermittent light rains since the last week of March with rains bringing down temperatures in most parts of the union territory.

The MeT update said that the highest day temperature in Kashmir on Monday was recorded in Konibal in south Kashmir at 14.8°C while minimum temperature during the night between Monday and Tuesday was 5.6 degrees.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded 14°C on the previous day while the night temperature was 6.9°C.

The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a highest of 4.2°C during the previous day, and a low of -0.5°C on the previous night.

In the southern tourist resort of Pahalgam, the day temperature on the previous day was 12.6°C while it was 3.2°C during the previous night.

The winter capital Jammu witnessed Monday’s temperature at 21.5 degree Celsius while night temperature was 13.2°C.

The MeT said that the month of March witnessed a large deficit of rainfall in many districts of Kashmir Division (average deficit was 69%) and also in many districts of Jammu Division, where average departure below normal was 44%.