Goldsmith shot dead, cop hurt in Diwali clash over business dispute

Amritsar: A 35-year-old goldsmith was killed and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was injured after a gold-related business dispute escalated into a Diwali night shooting in the B Division Police Station area. The victim, Pratap Singh, was shot dead during the altercation. ASI Harnek Singh, posted at B Division, was hit in the leg while responding to the incident with a police team. (Representational photo)

The victim, Pratap Singh, was shot dead during the altercation. ASI Harnek Singh, posted at B Division, was hit in the leg while responding to the incident with a police team. He is hospitalised and in stable condition.

According to assistant commissioner of police (ACP-Zone 3) Manmohan Singh Aulakh, the violence stemmed from a financial dispute between two goldsmith families who were previously on good terms. Pratap Singh and his brother, Bikram Singh, had recently filed a police complaint reporting death threats from the rival group.

“On Sunday night, an ASI and accompanying personnel went to meet the brothers regarding their complaint,” Aulakh said. “While officers were speaking with them, Dilbag Singh and Ranjit Singh arrived. Dilbag pulled out a .45-calibre pistol and opened fire, striking Pratap Singh in the chest.”

Police officers tackled Dilbag, but his brother Ranjit opened fire with a .32-caliber pistol, wounding ASI Harnek Singh. Dilbag and Bikram were also injured in the crossfire and have been hospitalised.

Police have arrested both suspects, seized their weapons and ammunition, and registered a case.