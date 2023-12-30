Haryana: 4 inmates attack under trail prisoner, booked

An undertrial prisoner lodged in Sunaria jail here, was allegedly attacked by four other inmates with improvised sharp-edged weapons on Friday. Four jail inmates booked for attacking under trail prisoner in Haryana. (HT)

According to jail officials, four jail inmates, identified as Bhagat Singh alias Bhagta, Sohit alias Rancho, Arun and Vikrant, attacked another prisoner Rahul, alias Baba, a resident of Rohtak. The accused are alleged to be Plotra gang members.

“The incident took place when Rahul was going towards the canteen and other members attacked him. He received eight injuries and was rushed to PGIMS. He is stable and police have booked all four accused on attempt to murder charges. Rahul and the attackers have an old enmity,” Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura said.