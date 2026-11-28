The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Haryana, has announced its new state executive committee, comprising state office-bearers, executive members and district presidents. The appointments include four state vice-presidents, two state general secretaries, four state secretaries, a treasurer, heads of media and social media wings and IT coordinators. (HT File) more

The appointments include four state vice-presidents, two state general secretaries, four state secretaries, a treasurer, heads of media and social media wings and IT coordinators. The appointments take effect immediately, said state BJYM president Akshit Dahiya.

Among the appointed vice presidents are Rahul Mundhal (Bhiwani), Aditya Dhankar (Jhajjar), Hardik Kumar Diwan (Ambala), and Manish Raghav (Gurugram), while Mayank Nirmal (Gurugram) and Karan Goel (Faridabad) have been appointed as state general secretaries.

Expressing gratitude to the party leadership for reposing faith in him once again, Aditya Dhankhar said he will discharge his responsibilities with utmost dedication, sincerity and commitment. He said his endeavour will be to strengthen the organisation and engage an increasing number of young people with the party.

“We will work collectively to bring more and more young people into the organisation and strengthen the Yuva Morcha at every level,” Dhankhar said.