Haryana Congress blames state government for putting leaders under house arrest ahead of Delhi protest

Accusing the Haryana government of trying to stop its leaders and workers from joining the October 10 ‘Vote Bachao–Desh Bachao’ protest in Delhi, the Haryana Congress on Friday alleged that several party leaders, including district presidents, have been put under house arrest while some have been taken into custody. HPCC president Rao Narender Singh questioned the alleged action against Congress leaders and workers, saying that peaceful protest is a democratic right. (HT File)

Haryana Congress in-charge Sanjay Dutt and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Rao Narender Singh said that the party workers from all districts of Haryana will reach Delhi to support the protest organised by the Congress and its alliance partners despite government creating hurdles.

Dutt said Congress workers across Haryana are enthusiastic about the campaign and that they will not be discouraged by any obstacles being created by the government.

“No matter how many obstacles the government creates, the Congress will continue to raise its voice for the defence of democracy and the Constitution,” the Congress in-charge said in Chandigarh.

Dutt also held discussions with district and block presidents and office-bearers of the party’s frontal organisations to review preparations for the Delhi protest. He stressed the need for coordination among party workers to make the campaign successful.

Meanwhile, the HPCC president Rao Narender Singh questioned the alleged action against Congress leaders and workers, saying that peaceful protest is a democratic right.

“When the Congress is protesting peacefully, then why are our leaders and workers being stopped and detained?” he asked, pointing out that several party leaders and workers, including district presidents of the Congress in Haryana are being put under house arrest even as some leaders have been taken into custody.

“This situation is a matter of serious concern,” he said.

“In a democracy, the opposition should get full opportunity to put forth its views and to register peaceful protest against the policies of the government. No citizen or political worker should be unjustly deprived of the right to express their views.”

Singh demanded that the government should explain why action is being taken against Congress workers who wanted to register their protest peacefully. He said the opposition must be allowed to express its views and raise concerns about government policies.

The HPCC president also said he had spoken to Haryana director general of police (DGP) and objected to the reported action being taken against Congress leaders and workers.

According to Singh, those reportedly placed under house arrest or taken into custody include Anjum Husain, general secretary of f district Congress committee (DCC) Nuh; Robin, president of block Congress committee (BCC) Gharaunda urban; Parag Gaba, president of DCC Karnal urban; Rajesh Vaid, president of DCC Karnal rural; Subhash Chawri, president of DCC Rewari rural; Devender Singh, president of DCC Yamunanagar urban; Satyavir Yadav, president of DCC Mahendergarh; Pradeep Gulia, president of DCC Bhiwani urban; Anirudh Choudhury, president of DCC Bhiwani Rural; and Shahida Khan, president of DCC Nuh.

Singh described the reports as a matter of serious concern and said no citizen or political worker should be denied the right to express their views peacefully. The Haryana Congress chief said that its workers will continue to support the campaign in Delhi despite the alleged restrictions.

Hooda accuses BJP of using dictatorial tactics

ROHTAK Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday accused the BJP government at the centre of using dictatorial tactics to suppress the movement against alleged vote theft, asserting that the Congress-led agitation would intensify until chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigned.

“The longer Gyanesh Kumar delays his resignation, the more intense the movement will become,” Hooda said, alleging that opposition leaders and workers were being detained to curb the agitation. He said the Congress and the INDIA bloc would continue their protest despite police action and registration of FIRs.

Speaking to media persons in Hisar, Hooda said the Congress’s campaign against alleged irregularities in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections would be intensified. He alleged that the Election Commission failed to address questions raised by the party over changes in voter turnout figures.

The BJP formed the government through alleged electoral malpractice, Hooda claimed, adding that the Congress would continue its campaign until its concerns were addressed.

(With inputs from HT correspondent in Rohtak)