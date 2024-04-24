Haryana: Electricity grievance redressal meeting of Rohtak Zone today

The Rohtak zone consumer grievance redressal forum of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) will address public grievances on Wednesday and hear complaints of financial disputes up to ₹3 lakh. The matters such as incorrect billing, electricity rates, metre security, faulty metres and voltage issues of consumers in the Rohtak zone will be addressed during the session. (HT file photo for representation)

An official spokesperson said Karnal, Panipat, Sonepat, Jhajjar and Rohtak districts fall under the Rohtak zone and complaints will be heard from 11 am to 1 pm at the conference hall of the office of the Rohtak chief engineer located on the 4th floor of Rajiv Gandhi Vidyut Bhawan.

However, the cases related to electricity theft, misuse and accidents will not be entertained, the spokesperson said.