Haryana promotes five senior doctors

The Haryana government on Saturday issued promotion orders for three senior medical officers (SMOs), one each deputy civil surgeon (DCS) and deputy medical superintendent (DMS) to the post of civil surgeon, principal medical officer (PMO), and deputy director with immediate effect. Dr Sarvjeet Kumar, DMS, civil hospital, Narnaul, has been posted as civil surgeon Mewat and Dr Reeta Kalra, SMO (Panchkula), on promotion has been posted as deputy director in the office of DGHS Haryana. (Getty image)

According to an order issued by additional chief secretary (ACS health) Sudhir Rajpal, Dr Alaknanda Malik, deputy civil surgeon (DCS Ambala), has been promoted and posted as deputy director in the office of director general health services (DGHS) Haryana at Panchkula, while Dr Jitender Singh, SMO at DCH Panchkula, after being promoted will be the head of ENT department in Panchkula.

Dr Ram Saran Chauhan, SMO of MLA hostel dispensary in Chandigarh, was promoted to chief medical officer. As per the order, Dr Chauhan will continue to hold the charge of the MLA hostel dispensary with the additional charge of the Haryana Raj Bhawan dispensary, Haryana civil secretariat dispensary and new Haryana civil secretariat dispensary in Sector 17 in Chandigarh.

As per the order, the promotion is subject to various conditions, including as and when any senior officer on foreign service or deputation on ex-cadre post joins the health department, then junior most promotee will be reverted without any notice.

Meanwhile, the government has also issued transfer and posting orders for five other doctors.

Dr Poonam Choudhary, who was awaiting posting, will be the principal medical officer (PMO) of the civil hospital, Ambala City, Dr Jai Bhagwan Jatan has been posted as civil surgeon Palwal, Dr Navjot Kiran Tiwana, also awaiting posting, has been posted as PMO, civil hospital, Yamunanagar, Dr Ramesh Chander Arya, civil surgeon of Narnaul has been shifted to Rohtak and Dr Ashok Kumar, PMO, civil hospital, Rewari, has been transferred and posted as civil surgeon, Faridabad.