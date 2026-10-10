High court bench refers petition from Bhagwant Mann’s aide Rajbir Singh Ghuman to chief justice in corruption case

A single-judge bench of the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday referred the petition from chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s officer on special duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman, to the chief justice. Ghuman has sought the quashing of the corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him and five others. A single-judge bench of the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday referred the petition from chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s officer on special duty Rajbir Singh Ghuman, to the chief justice. (HT File Photo)

The petition was listed for hearing before the bench of justice JS Bedi, which observed that a division bench had ordered the registration of the FIR and that order is under challenge before the Supreme Court. Hence, the petition should be put up before the chief justice for appropriate orders.

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No investigation into corruption offence The petition primarily challenges the October 5 FIR registered by the federal agency on the grounds that the CBI did not obtain the mandatory sanction under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Under the Act, the petition argues, no police officer can conduct any investigation into a corruption offence alleged against a public servant without the previous approval of the government.

Hours after the high court order on October 5, the CBI registered a criminal case based on three letters written by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Punjab government alleging corruption at the top level. Following the FIR, the CBI conducted raids at Ghuman’s premises and five other locations across Chandigarh and Punjab.