Himachal CM: ₹3 lakh under housing scheme for Valmiki community soon

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state government would soon launch a housing assistance scheme offering financial aid of ₹3 lakh to eligible families belonging to the Valmiki community to help them construct their houses. Addressing a gathering of the community at Krishna Nagar in Shimla on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, Sukhu said the state government had initiated work on the scheme and would launch it soon. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu participating in the International Kullu Dussehra festival on Monday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

The aim is to ensure that every family is able to afford a dignified life, better education and opportunities to become self-reliant. The annual income of the beneficiary family must be less than ₹2.5 lakh per annum and the family should not own a pucca house.

He said a survey of houses and families would be conducted to identify beneficiaries and assess their requirements. The exercise is targeted for completion by November 28, paving the way for the implementation of the housing assistance initiative.

Sukhu also announced ₹25 lakh for Bhagwan Valmiki Temple in Krishna Nagar, Shimla. Earlier, the he also inaugurated a medical camp in the area.

Oppn not raising state issues with Centre: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has accused the state BJP leaders of having failed to raise the issues concerning HImachal with the central government.

Sukhu was in Kullu where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple developmental projects. Speaking to media persons, he said, “Our government has been consistently raising its voice before the central government to advocate for the interests of Himachal Pradesh.”

The statement comes amid the ongoing credit war between Congress and BJP over the Centre’s approval for the state government’s proposal for 320 additional postgraduate (PG) medical seats across six government medical colleges in the state. “I had discussed these matters with Union health minister JP Nadda, who provided the necessary support—a duty that falls within his responsibilities,” the CM said. He added that the state BJP is divided into five factions.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 25 developmental projects worth ₹206 crore at the public works department rest house under the Banjar assembly constituency and at Piridi under the Kullu assembly constituency.

NCC hangar inaugurated at Bhuntar airport

The CM inaugurated a National Cadet Corps (NCC) hangar at Bhuntar airport in Kullu district, constructed at a cost of ₹75 lakh. The establishment of this facility is an important step towards providing better aviation training opportunities to the youth of the state.

On the occasion, NCC cadets showcased static and flyable aircraft models, along with drones designed and developed by them. The CM said the new NCC hangar would play a significant role in strengthening aviation training infrastructure in the region. The facility would provide Air NCC cadets with better opportunities to gain practical knowledge of aviation, receive simulator-based training and develop their flying skills.

This is the first dedicated facility of its kind to be established in Kullu since the inception of Air NCC in Himachal Pradesh in 1972.