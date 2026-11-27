Himachal governor Kavinder Gupta visited the Renuka Dam project site in Sirmaur district on Thursday and reviewed the progress of construction work on the three diversion tunnels being developed as part of the project. The project envisages construction of a 148-metre-high rock-fill dam and a 40 MW power house. (HT File) more

The governor interacted with project officials and reviewed different aspects of the construction work, emphasising the importance of infrastructure projects of national significance and their contribution to regional development and public welfare. He stressed the need for coordinated efforts, effective execution and sustained monitoring to ensure progress towards the project’s objectives.

General manager of the Renuka Dam Project, engineer Anoop Sharma, briefed the governor on the current status of the project, ongoing construction activities, achievements made so far and the future action plan. He also apprised him of the progress against prescribed targets and various stages of construction.

Renuka Dam Project is a 40 MW multipurpose project of national importance being constructed on the Giri River in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. Its primary objective is to provide 23 cusecs of drinking water to the national capital region of Delhi. The project envisages construction of a 148-metre-high rock-fill dam and a 40 MW power house.