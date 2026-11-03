Himachal: Man, 7-year-old son killed as car falls into gorge

A man and his seven-year-old son were killed after their vehicle plunged into a gorge near Bhatnol in the Shillai subdivision of Sirmaur district, officials said on Monday. His 11-year-old daughter, who survived the Sunday night mishap with minor injuries, was found nearly 500 metres away from the mishap site. Sohan Singh, who worked at the Shillai tehsil office, was travelling home with his children to Kamota on Sunday night in his personal vehicle when it fell into a gorge approximately 100 metres deep.

The deceased have been identified as Sohan Singh (40), a resident of Kamota village, and his seven-year-old son, Shivanshu Thakur. Sohan’s daughter Anvi Thakur was traced after several hours of searching and shifted to a local primary health centre in Shillai.

Sohan, who worked at the Shillai tehsil office, was travelling home with his children to Kamota on Sunday night in his personal vehicle when it fell into a gorge approximately 100 metres deep.

Family members, villagers and a team from the administration searched for the girl all night but found no trace of her. On Monday morning, a team led by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Jaspal, along with local villagers, resumed the search operation, using a drone. After an extensive search, the girl was found safe in a field in a neighbouring village. It is believed that after the accident, the girl attempted to head towards her home but lost her way and ended up in the neighbouring village.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the accident, the condition of the girl, and other aspects of the case are awaited.