Himachal mid-day meal workers demand 12-month salary instead of 10

The Mid-Day Meal Workers Union, affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), staged protests across several blocks in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, demanding a full 12-month salary instead of the current 10-month pay, alongside the fulfillment of other long-pending demands. The union leaders said around 21,000 mid-day meal workers prepare meals for children in government schools across Himachal Pradesh. (HT Photo for representation)

The protests were held in response to a call by the union’s state committee. Demonstrations were organised in several districts, with workers submitting memorandums to the director of education, seeking resolution of their demands.

In Shimla, mid-day meal workers staged a demonstration outside the directorate of education. A delegation of the union subsequently reached the directorate to meet the director of education. However, in the absence of the director, the union decided to seek a meeting in the coming days to discuss the demands of mid-day meal workers.

Addressing the protesters, CITU state president Vijender Mehra said the practice of distributing the salary payable for 10 months over a period of 12 months had resulted in a reduction in the monthly payments received by workers, describing it as gross injustice.

The union leaders said around 21,000 mid-day meal workers prepare meals for children in government schools across Himachal Pradesh. They alleged that workers were not given holidays throughout the year and were sometimes made to wait for up to three months for their wages.