Home-based food unit raided, challaned over unhygienic conditions in Ludhiana

A home-based food unit in Ludhiana was raided and challaned on Thursday after health officials found products being prepared and handled in unhygienic conditions. Stock that was seized during the raid at the unit in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Officials of the food safety department said a substantial quantity of food products was seized from the premises, including around 150 boxes of sauce, two drums of murabba and five gallons of vinegar.

“Three food samples have been sent for laboratory testing, while pickles, murabba and sauces found in unhygienic conditions were destroyed on the spot,” said Dr Ashish Chawla, district health officer.

“The inspection also brought to light that vinegar, murabba and other food products procured from outside states were being repacked under the brand name “Jai Thakur Ji” before being supplied to the market. The department is scrutinising the labels, branding, packing dates and other mandatory declarations on the products. Documents pertaining to their procurement, packaging and supply are also being examined as part of the investigation,” the district health officer added.

According to officials, a preliminary probe revealed that the business had reportedly been operating for around six months and the products were being prepared and handled at the residence, while packaging was being undertaken at another location.

“Further action will be taken on the basis of the reports and findings of the investigation,” the district health officer said.