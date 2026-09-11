15th road cave-in since Jan, Ludhiana civic body blames illegal sewer link

The city’s grim toll of road cave-ins reached 15 this year after a stretch near Sagoo Chowk in Krishna Nagar collapsed on Thursday. The road gave way after sewage from an illegal private sewer connection seeped into the ground and gradually eroded the soil beneath it, municipal corporation officials said. Repair work underway in the Krishna Nagar area near Saggu Chowk, where the road gave way on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to MC commissioner Ojasvi Alankar, the cave-in occurred over an old road-gully chamber.

“An illegal sewer pipe from a nearby property was connected directly to the defunct chamber. With no outlet for the sewage, wastewater continuously seeped into the surrounding earth, washing away the subgrade soil and creating a cavity beneath the road. The resulting cavity, measuring around 4-5 feet in depth and width, caused the road surface to collapse under traffic load.”

“The civic body repaired the damaged stretch within two hours, filling and stabilising the cavity and restoring traffic. Officials also plugged the illegal sewer connection to prevent further sewage from entering the ground. The old chamber will have to be removed and

the area properly filled to prevent a recurrence. The illegal connection has caused continuous sewage seepage into the surrounding soil, eventually undermining the road,” he added.

The latest cave-in has once again drawn attention to the condition of Ludhiana’s underground civic infrastructure, particularly damaged sewer lines and unauthorised connections that allow wastewater to seep into the soil supporting roads.