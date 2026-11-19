The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) Employees’ Union demanded the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for nearly 9,000 board employees while opposing changes in the board’s recruitment and promotion (R&P) rules. HPSEB union seeks OPS for 9k employees

Addressing a press conference in Shimla on Wednesday, union state president Nitish Bhardwaj said, “We seek the restoration of the OPS, an end to outsourcing and the initiation of regular recruitment to fill vacant posts.”

Bhardwaj said nearly 9,000 electricity board employees continued to remain outside the old pension framework, despite the state government having extended OPS benefits to around 1.36 lakh employees.

“The electricity board employees are still deprived of this benefit. The chief minister has assured us of his commitment, and we hope the government will fulfil this promise soon,” Bhardwaj said.

He said amendments in the board’s recruitment and promotion (R&P) rules were being introduced without consulting all affected employee categories.

He warned that the employees’ body would decide on launching an agitation if the board management failed to review the revised promotion rules and address employees’ concerns.