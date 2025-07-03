J&K: Amid tight security, over 5,800 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine

Amid chants of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims from Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar here on Wednesday morning. J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha flagging off the first batch of pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025 from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI)

A total of 5,892 pilgrims in a convoy of 310 vehicles left the base camp amid tight security arrangements. The CRPF’s vehicles mounted with automatic weapons escorted the convoy.

A total of 3,403 pilgrims comprising 2,647 men, 467 women, eight children,16 transgenders, 200 sadhus and 65 sadhvis left in 144 vehicles for the Pahalgam route and 2,489 pilgrims comprising 1,748 men, 576 women, 23 children, 135 sadhus and seven sadhvis left in 166 vehicles for Baltal routes,” said an official at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp.

Amid slight drizzle, the exuberant pilgrims blew conch shells and chanted religious hymns. Before flagging off the first batch, LG Sinha performed a puja at the base camp and prayed for the peaceful and hassle-free conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

“Wishing all spiritual seekers a safe & comfortable journey to the holy abode of Lord Shiva and a deeply soul-stirring experience,” Sinha, who wore a traditional Dogra turban, posted on X.

Sinha further said the administration, people of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, J&K Police and security forces have made elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims. “Jammu city has come alive with a new vibrancy. The enthusiasm of pilgrims is very high. Undeterred by terror incidents, devotees of Bhole Baba are arriving in huge numbers, demonstrating their immense faith. I hope that this year’s Yatra will be even more historic than previous years,” the LG said.

Eminent spiritual leaders, heads of religious organisations, public representatives, senior officers of civil administration, police, security forces and Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, prominent citizens and devotees in large number were present at the flag-off ceremony.

J&K deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary said the National Conference-led government hopes to greet the Amarnath yatris in a full-fledged state next time. Choudhary made the remark as he, along with NC MLA Sajad Shaheen and District Development Council chairperson Ramban Shamshad Shan, received the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims in Banihal.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed a special ‘May I Help You’ women personnel team to assist Amarnath Yatra pilgrims who take the Baltal route, officials said. The paramilitary force has pooled in the highest number of troops. Of 581 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) companies deployed for the yatra, 219 are from the CRPF, while the rest are from forces like the BSF, ITBP, CISF, and SSB.

As Northern Railway plans to operate special trains for the pilgrims, authorities have set up various facilities, including registration on arrival and medical check up, at the Jammu railway station. Senior divisional commercial manager, Jammu division of Northern Railway, Uchit Singhal said additional security forces have also been deployed at the station while more CCTV cameras have also been installed for the safety of the travellers.

“There is no fear among us. Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 has failed to dampen our spirit,” said Manoj Kumar, 37, a pilgrim from UP’s Sitapur. “PM Modi has given a strong reply to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor. Our security forces have been deployed for us. The enemies will not be able to cause any harm to us,” he added.

Ram Prasad, 51, from Azamgarh, said, “This is first day of the Yatra and you can see the excitement among devotees of Bhole Baba. The numbers will spiral alarmingly in the days to come.”

Another pilgrim, Ashish Kambli, 47, from Shirdi, a third timer to the Amarnath cave shrine, said, “The arrangements are much better this time. We faced no problems and the administration is extending all possible help to us.”

Post Pahalgam attack, the BJP government at the Centre has deployed 581 companies of the paramilitary forces to ward off any terror threat to the pilgrimage, considered one of the most revered in Hinduism.

Amarnath Yatra has always remained a “high value” target for the Pakistani terror outfits.

More than 3.31 lakh devotees have registered so far for this year’s pilgrimage.