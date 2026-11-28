A 27-year-old assistant kabaddi coach, booked on a complaint alleging sexual assault of a 13-year-old trainee, allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a train on the Gohana-Jind railway line in Haryana’s Sonepat district, hours after a case was registered against him on Thursday. Police are investigating the allegations made by the minor’s family, while the GRP is examining the circumstances surrounding the coach’s death. (HT File) more

The incident came to light after the loco pilot informed the Mohana railway station master, following which a Government Railway Police (GRP) team from Sonepat reached the spot and recovered the body from the railway track. The body was sent to the civil hospital for postmortem examination.

According to the police, the minor’s family had approached Sadar police station in Gohana on Thursday morning and lodged a complaint against the assistant coach, alleging that he had sexually assaulted their 13-year-old son during a kabaddi practice session on Wednesday.

The boy regularly attended training at a village-level kabaddi centre. He had gone for practice on Wednesday morning when the alleged incident took place. Frightened by what had happened, he returned home but did not disclose the matter to his family. He subsequently gathered the courage to narrate the incident to his parents on Thursday morning.

Following the complaint, police registered an FIR against the coach and initiated an investigation. The accused reportedly learned about the case registration and left the village. Later in the day, he reached the Gohana-Jind railway line near the village and allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train, dying on the spot.

Police are investigating the allegations made by the minor’s family, while the GRP is examining the circumstances surrounding the coach’s death.

The deceased had reportedly played in the Pro Kabaddi League and was bought by a franchise for ₹15 lakh around three years ago. He was also associated with the village’s kabaddi training centre, where more than 60 children from the village and neighbouring areas regularly came for practice.

Police said further investigation was underway into both the sexual assault complaint and the circumstances leading to the coach’s death.