To promote agricultural diversification and encourage farmers to adopt modern cultivation techniques, the Punjab government will set up a Horticulture Development Centre at Ladowal at a cost of ₹7 crore under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). Horticulture minister Mohinder Bhagat laid the foundation stone of the centre and inaugurated a hi-tech polyhouse unit at the site on Friday. The facilities are expected to improve horticultural productivity and farmers’ income. (HT) more

The upcoming facility will comprise an administrative complex, a plant health clinic, four hi-tech polyhouses, modern machinery, and a seed store shed. While two polyhouses will be dedicated to producing around 40 lakh vegetable seedlings annually, the remaining two will generate nearly 50,000 guava plants each year.

The facilities are expected to ensure the availability of quality planting material, promote scientific cultivation practices and improve horticultural productivity and farmers’ income.The plant health clinic will offer scientific diagnosis and guidance to tackle crop diseases and insect pests, ensuring quality planting material and higher yields for growers.

Addressing the gathering, Bhagat said horticulture plays a vital role in boosting farmers’ incomes and generating rural employment, adding that the state government is committed to strengthening infrastructure for high-value crops.

Horticulture administrative secretary Arshdeep Singh Thind noted that the centre will bolster the department’s technical and institutional capabilities to serve farmers better. Gill MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal also attended the event, while horticulture director Manish Kumar highlighted departmental initiatives promoting protected cultivation and quality nursery production.

Over 150 farmers participated in the programme, which also featured a technical session where subject-matter specialists shared insights on improved crop management, plant protection, and modern horticultural practices.