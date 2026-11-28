With lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and fatty liver increasingly affecting younger people, scientific institutions must step up their focus on preventive healthcare, Union minister for science and technology Jitendra Singh said on Friday. Union minister Jitendra Singh (File)

Addressing the inauguration of the Biosafety Level-3 (BSL-3) facility and Dr B Mukerji Lecture Theatre at CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) in Lucknow, Singh said India’s young population made preventive healthcare a priority.

He said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accorded high priority to science and technology, life sciences, biotechnology and engineering biology since 2014.

“India is now in a position to offer leads to other nations,” he said, citing the country’s third-place ranking in biomanufacturing in the Indo-Pacific. He also highlighted India’s progress in healthcare, including its Covid vaccination programme, HPV vaccination of over 50 lakh adolescent girls, development of indigenous antibiotics such as nafithromycin and research into genetic solutions for haemophilia.

Singh said CDRI had developed 13 drugs that reached the market and 80 process technologies. Its work spans drug discovery, diagnostics, process technology and affordable healthcare interventions.

Singh proposed bringing together three research efforts on non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD): genetic remedies being explored by THSTI, Faridabad; an extract from Picrorhiza being studied by CDRI; and nuclear medicine research at Tata Memorial Centre. He said the approaches could be compared or combined to find better solutions.

Singh also highlighted the Anusandhan National Research Foundation and the RDI Fund, through which the government supports private-sector research. He called for greater investment, corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions and philanthropy to support research, particularly in a city like Lucknow.