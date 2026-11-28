In a departure from norm, 39 class 1 officers selected through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) have been appointed to the social justice and special assistance department without undergoing prior administrative training or completing probation. Having already assumed charge and begun handling official responsibilities, they will now undergo a 45-day training programme at the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA) in Pune. The MPSC examination results were declared in October last year, and appointment orders were issued to the selected candidates over the past few months. (FILE) more

Of the 39 officers, 23 have been posted as social welfare officers in various Zilla Parishads across Maharashtra, while the remaining 16 have joined district caste certificate verification committees and other offices under the department. Their appointments are currently temporary, with permanent postings subject to completion of the training and assessment of their performance.

The sequence of appointments has raised questions about administrative preparedness, particularly as the officers have begun handling files and taking decisions before receiving specialised training in the department’s functioning, rules and procedures.

According to the social justice and special assistance department, the MPSC examination results were declared in October last year, and appointment orders were issued to the selected candidates over the past few months. They were recruited as social welfare officers which is a class 1 post in the state government.

Several of the newly-appointed officers were already working in different government departments in various capacities before clearing the MPSC examination. While their previous government service has given them some exposure to administrative functioning, officials point out that the social justice department has its own administrative structure, welfare schemes and implementation mechanisms, particularly concerning disadvantaged communities. The appointments were also aimed at filling long-pending vacancies in Zilla Parishads, where several ‘social welfare officer’ posts have remained vacant for years. In the absence of regular appointments, junior officers and officials from other departments have been handling these responsibilities on an additional-charge basis.

However, the direct appointments have created an unusual situation in some offices, where junior officials with greater experience of the department’s functioning are now guiding their newly-appointed senior officers on routine administrative procedures. This has raised concerns about the possibility of errors in decision-making and approval of files without a complete understanding of applicable government rules.

Retired IAS officer Rajendra Jadhavrao said that filling long-pending vacancies is necessary, particularly in departments where a shortage of officers has affected the implementation of welfare schemes. However, he stressed that previous government experience cannot be a substitute for specialised departmental training.

“Direct appointments are necessary to fill long-pending vacancies. The fact that several candidates have previous government service is certainly an advantage, and their recruitment through the MPSC ensures that they have cleared a competitive selection process. However, administrative experience in one department cannot be considered a substitute for specialised training in another,” he said.

“A class 1 officer is expected to understand government rules, financial powers, decision-making procedures and accountability from the beginning. Ideally, training and a structured probation period should precede the assignment of independent responsibilities. It is encouraging that the department has now recognised the need for capacity building. The challenge is to ensure that the officers receive adequate practical exposure and are properly assessed before being given permanent appointments. Training should not become a formality after joining,” he added.

The department has now decided to organise a 45-day training programme through YASHADA, covering government procedures, implementation of departmental schemes, office management, inter-departmental coordination and responsibilities attached to the officers’ posts.

Deepa Mudhol Munde, state commissioner of the social justice and special assistance department, said that the programme will begin on November 30.

“The training programme for the newly recruited class 1 officers is scheduled to begin on November 30. We have to inform YASHADA about the number of officers who need to undergo training following which, the institute will schedule the programme and finalise the training dates,” she said.

The officers’ appointment orders remain temporary, and their permanent appointments will be confirmed only after they complete the training and their performance is assessed.