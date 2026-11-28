A special court in the city has rejected the regular bail petition of 70-year-old Raman Puri, director of Universal Buildwell Pvt Ltd (UBPL), in an alleged ₹1,048-crore money laundering case, observing that the material placed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) prima facie shows his central role in laundering the proceeds of crime amassed by cheating homebuyers, other investors and lenders. The petitioner has at least 27 cheating cases registered against him in Gurugram and six more with the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police. (Representative photo) more

The court of sessions-cum-special judge Narender Sura, while rejecting the plea on November 21, observed that the petitioner failed to satisfy the mandatory twin conditions under Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) — reasonable grounds to believe the accused is not guilty of money laundering and the accused is not likely to commit any offence while on bail.

The petitioner has at least 27 cheating cases registered against him in Gurugram and six more with the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police. Based on these cases, the ED took up the investigation and filed a case report on March 31, 2021. He was arrested on July 22, 2025, and lodged in Gurugram’s Bhondsi jail.

Appearing for the ED, advocate Atul Agarwal submitted that the petitioner, along with his sons Vikram and Varun Puri, induced homebuyers, commercial unit purchasers, and financial creditors to invest in Universal Group projects by making false claims about approvals, project timelines, and possession.

The prosecutor submitted that the buyers were not given possession or refunds and funds were diverted through group companies and used for purposes unrelated to construction.

The court observed the firm’s project – Universal Trade Tower in Sector 49 – was 256,360 square feet, but sold was 440,702 square feet, exceeding its total area by 1,84,342 square feet.

In the Universal Business Park project in Sector 66, the total super area was 215,915 square feet, but an aggregate area of 359,759 square feet was sold through execution of conveyance deeds and buyer agreements, which was 143,844 square feet in excess.

Advocate Prashant Yadav, the petitioner’s counsel, submitted that the petitioner was a senior citizen with impaired vision, had undergone eye surgery and qualified as “sick and infirm”.

However, the court observed that his age alone did not establish infirmity and noted that no fresh eye complication had been shown and jail authorities would arrange hospital treatment if required.

The court also refused to allow his bail plea on parity with co-accused Varun Puri, who the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail. It held that the petitioner’s role as promoter and the controlling mind of UBPL was distinct and graver, as he was the key decision-maker.

“The petitioner, being a highly influential promoter, if released on bail, is likely to tamper with evidence, influence witnesses, including homebuyers, bank officials and former employees, and may abscond,” the court observed.

Yadav said they have moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the special court’s order rejecting the bail plea of Raman Puri. “The matter is expected to be listed soon before a bench for hearing,” he told HT.