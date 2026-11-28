The Haryana government has approved the construction of the long-pending elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of ₹455.22 crore, officials said on Friday. The 2.2km, six-lane flyover will improve connectivity between the Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48) and the Dwarka Expressway and ease congestion along the busy stretch. The existing road, which caters to around 70,000 to 80,000 vehicles daily, is in a dilapidated condition and witnesses heavy congestion during peak hours. (HT Archive) more

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) chief executive officer Dushmant Kumar Behera announced that the project would be executed by NHAI as a deposit work funded by the metropolitan authority. Earlier this year, GMDA had announced that it would undertake the construction itself.

NHAI officials confirmed the development on Friday evening, saying ₹243 crore would be spent on civil construction, ₹75 crore on land acquisition and the remaining amount on shifting utilities. The construction commencement date and completion deadline are yet to be finalised, they added.

A GMDA spokesperson said Behera had reviewed the project on priority following his recent appointment.

“After detailed examination with the engineering officers concerned, GMDA resubmitted the proposal recommending that the elevated corridor be developed and executed by NHAI as a deposit work. The proposal has now been approved by the state government,” the spokesperson said.

The project, first proposed in 2022, has undergone several changes and remained stuck at the planning stage.

A senior GMDA official said the decision to entrust the project to NHAI would expedite construction as the highways authority had already prepared the detailed project report (DPR).

NHAI officials said the stretch was considered part of the Gurugram-Pataudi highway project currently being executed by the highways authority, which plans to award the elevated road construction work to the same contractor.

There was also an urgency to execute the project as a metro corridor is proposed to run parallel to the elevated road, the GMDA official said.

“This decision will save time, energy and resources,” he said, adding that GMDA had already spent approximately ₹116.55 crore of the approved ₹455.22 crore project cost on land acquisition and shifting utilities.

A senior NHAI official said the flyover would start near Hero Honda Chowk and terminate beyond Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. NHAI had submitted the DPR to GMDA in August, estimating the civil construction cost at ₹181 crore. An increase in input prices and applicable taxes had subsequently pushed up the estimate to ₹243 crore, officials said.

“We already have a contractor on board and a detailed study of the project has been carried out. We have also partially completed the shifting of utilities along this stretch,” the NHAI official said.

The existing road, which caters to around 70,000 to 80,000 vehicles daily, is in a dilapidated condition and witnesses heavy congestion during peak hours. The elevated corridor is expected to ease traffic pressure on NH-48 and improve connectivity to the Dwarka Expressway.