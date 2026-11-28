Three workers died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a toilet soak pit behind a hotel in Shirdhon village, Kavathe Mahankal taluka of Sangli district, on Friday afternoon. The two workers waiting outside alerted the hotel management. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more

The deceased have been identified as Yashwant Shelke (76), a resident of Aglagaon; Tushar Goshti (22), from Beghar Vasahat; and Akash Bagade (24), a resident of Dhulgaon Road. All three hailed from Kavathe Mahankal taluka.

According to preliminary information, five workers from the taluka had gone to the hotel to clean its toilet soak pit. Shelke entered first to remove the accumulated waste. When he failed to emerge or respond to calls from his colleagues waiting outside, Bagade entered the pit to check on him and attempt a rescue.

When Bagade also failed to return, Goshti went inside to rescue both men. However, he too became trapped, and all three stopped responding.

The two workers waiting outside alerted the hotel management. An inspection revealed that all three had collapsed inside the pit.

Pravinkumar Kamble, police inspector at Kavathe Mahankal police station, said, “Preliminary information suggests that the workers may have died due to suffocation caused by the accumulation of hazardous gases inside the enclosed pit and a lack of adequate oxygen.”

The workers were subsequently pulled out and examined by doctors in an ambulance. However, all three were declared dead. Their bodies were shifted to the sub-district hospital in Kavathe Mahankal for post-mortem examinations.