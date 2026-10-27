Ludhiana: 65-yr-old NRI woman alleges post office agent duped her of ₹15 lakh

A 65-year-old woman has accused a post office agent of cheating her of ₹15 lakh by allegedly collecting monthly recurring deposit (RD) instalments for 14 years without depositing the money into an account in her name. Daresi police on Sunday registered an FIR against the accused, Roshan Lal Kalra, following an inquiry into the woman’s complaint. The total amount she claimed to have handed over to him during this period was ₹15 lakh. (HT)

The complainant, Kulwant Kaur, a resident of New Shivpuri, told police that she had opened an RD account through Kalra, who worked near Clock Tower. She alleged that she paid him monthly instalments from 1998 to 2012, believing the money was being deposited into her account. The total amount she claimed to have handed over to him during this period was ₹15 lakh.

In 2012, Kaur moved to Canada to live with her children, believing her savings were secure. Before leaving, she had no reason to suspect that the money was not being deposited, according to her complaint.

When she later sought information about the account, she sent a relative to contact Kalra. He reportedly assured the relative that the money would be returned soon and claimed that Kaur had been given a card containing the account details.

However, the matter remained unresolved for years. After returning to India in 2025, Kaur approached the agent again to recover her savings but allegedly received no satisfactory response.

Her suspicions deepened when she approached the post office and learnt that no RD account existed in her name, according to the complaint. She subsequently accused Kalra of retaining the money instead of depositing it as promised.

Kaur lodged a complaint with senior police officials on September 11, 2025. Following an inquiry, Daresi police registered a case against Kalra under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

ASI Tarsem Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR was registered and a probe was on.