Ludhiana: Cops nab gangster Gugni’s aide with 9mm Zigana pistol

A man allegedly linked to gangster Dharminder Gugni and facing 12 criminal cases was arrested by the Ludhiana police with a 9mm Zigana pistol, which cops suspect was smuggled from Pakistan. Police said Sandeep was apprehended near the grain market on Gill Road following a tip-off. (HT File)

The Special Cell also recovered a magazine and four live cartridges from the accused, identified as Sandeep Singh, a resident of Meharban village.

Police said Sandeep was apprehended near the grain market on Gill Road following a tip-off. He had been released on bail in 2025 after previously being lodged in jail.

Inspector Harpreet Singh, in-charge of the Special Cell, said, “There are 12 FIRs registered against Sandeep in cases involving scuffles, attempted murder and violations of the Arms Act, among other offences. He is suspected to have links with gangster Dharminder Gugni.”

“During interrogation, the police found that the Zigana pistol was smuggled from Pakistan and that Sandeep had procured it with the help of an accomplice,” the inspector added.

The police are questioning the accused to establish why he obtained the weapon and identify others who may be connected to the alleged arms-smuggling network.

“A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against Sandeep at Shimlapuri police station. Further investigation in the case is underway,” the inspector said.