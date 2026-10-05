Ludhiana: Cousin among 7 booked for murder of former sarpanch

Police have booked seven people, including the cousin of former Manewal sarpanch Navtej Singh Neetu, a day after he was shot dead while returning home from his land. Investigators suspect a property dispute between the two cousins was the motive behind the killing. The police said the dashcam installed in Navtej’s Toyota Innova captured the attack and both shooters are visible in the footage. Navtej Singh Neetu, the victim. (HT File)

The investigators are examining the footage to identify the assailants and establish the roles of those involved in the conspiracy. According to police, Navtej, 57, was returning to his home in Krishna Nagar, Ghumar Mandi, from his land in Manewal village on Saturday night when two motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted his car and opened fire. Around 10 rounds were fired at the moving vehicle killing him on the spot.

Police commissioner Swapan Sharma said, “Navtej suffered multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. The exact count of bullets that struck Navtej will be established after the autopsy. Preliminary investigation points towards a property dispute between Navtej and his cousin. The two had reportedly quarrelled over the matter and threatened each other in the past. A related property case is pending before a local court, while litigation between them is also pending before the Punjab and Haryana high court.”

“The initial investigation suggests that Navtej’s cousin may have hatched the conspiracy to eliminate him over the property dispute,” Sharma said.

Police said the suspects are absconding and shunt is on to nab them.

“Wec are also investigating whether contract killers were hired to execute the murder. Six teams have been formed under the supervision of a deputy commissioner of police to track the suspects and establish the role of other conspirators.” the commissioner said.

Navtej had earlier lived in Manewal before shifting to Krishna Nagar in Ghumar Mandi. He had previously served as the sarpanch of Manewal village during the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) government, and later extended political support to both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Police have not disclosed the identities of the seven accused booked in the case so far.