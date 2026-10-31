Ludhiana DC sets strict rules to curb illegal mining

To curb illegal mining and transport violations, deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate Ludhiana chaired a high-level review meeting on Friday, issuing directives to enforce compliance across all mining sites in the district. Officials warned that any unauthorised excavation or transport will invite strict legal action. (HT)

The deputy commissioner ordered that no mining site will be permitted to operate until the mining department issues a formal compliance certificate confirming that all prescribed safety safeguards are fully in place. Officials warned that any unauthorised excavation or transport will invite strict legal action.

Under the new directives, only tippers registered with the mining department, featuring valid number plates, functional GPS trackers, and tarpaulin-covered loads, will be allowed to ply. Junior engineers (JEs) deployed at sites will be held personally accountable if any unnumbered vehicle exits the premises. Furthermore, weighbridge slips and Form J will not be issued to overloaded vehicles.

Transport guidelines state that vehicles must ply along approved routes, with route maps displayed on windscreens, while concerned Gram Panchayats are to be kept informed about link road usage. Excavation must remain confined to approved areas and depths, backed by permanent boundary pillars mapped via GPS coordinates, which will be verified by respective sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs).

Each site must display a prominent board detailing contractor information, site area, validity, and permitted working hours, with supervisors mandated to remain present on-site during operational windows.

Mining operations will be restricted strictly from sunrise to sunset. Loaded trucks will be granted a one-hour grace period after sunset to clear village link roads and move onto National or State Highways, following which all movement on link roads will be barred.

The commissioner of police and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) for Ludhiana (rural) and Khanna have been requested to enforce these timings rigorously, while authorities will also explore installing CCTV cameras at key entry points and deploying night-vision drones for surveillance.