An injured barn owl was rescued in Bholapur village on Chandigarh Road on Sunday morning. The rescued barn owl in Bholapur village. (HT Photo)

Karanpreet Singh, a student, said he found the nocturnal bird near his gate, noting that it was unable to fly. After keeping it in a safe place, he contacted Sandeep Kumar Jain, president of People For Animals (PFA), Ludhiana, and emergency relief network (ERN) member of the Wildlife Trust of India.

Jain advised him to keep the owl in a box with clothes to maintain its body temperature. He also informed wildlife ranger Narinder Singh, following which a wildlife team took the bird for treatment and its subsequent release.

Hailing Karanpreet’s action, Jain said barn owls help farmers by naturally controlling rat population. The PFA has appealed to people to inform the organisation if they come across any injured bird or animal.