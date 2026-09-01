Ludhiana: Khanna police demolish properties of drug peddlers

Khanna police on Monday carried out a demolition and cleanliness drive at 12 locations across Khanna, Samrala and Payal subdivisions as part of their crackdown on drugs, targeting three properties linked to drug-peddling cases and nine abandoned sites where complaints of drug consumption had been received. Police during the demolishing drive in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The action was carried out on the directions of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khanna Darpan Ahluwalia. Three properties associated with accused in drug-peddling cases were targeted during the drive. These included properties linked to brothers Manish and Rajnish Kumar of Ambedkar Colony, Samrala; Manpreet Chaudhary alias Bhima of Vishwakarma Road, Doraha; and Nikka of Meat Market, Khanna.

At nine abandoned locations, police teams, along with local residents, carried out cleanliness drives to clear spots that had allegedly become gathering places for drug users. In Samrala, the sites included the area behind the main chowk near a liquor shop, the old Market Committee office, Madi-Machhiwara Road and water tanks near Guru Gobind Singh Stadium and the bus stand.

In Payal, the teams cleaned spots at Dhamot and near the bus stand, while in Khanna, the drive covered Kartar Nagar and the Meat Market.

Legislators, Village Defence Committee coordinators and members, civil administration officials and employees, besides local residents, participated in the drive.

Ahluwalia said such enforcement and cleanliness drives would continue to curb drug trafficking and prevent abandoned sites from being used for drug consumption.