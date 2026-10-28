Ludhiana: MC inspector held for accepting ₹25k bribe for property transfer

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested an inspector posted at the Ludhiana municipal corporation’s Zone-B office after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 to facilitate the transfer of ancestral property in the names of a complainant and his brothers. The accused (with his face covered) in the custody of VB officials in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as inspector Shubham, was apprehended following a complaint lodged by a resident of Ajit Nagar, who accused the civic official of demanding illegal gratification to process the property transfer.

According to a VB spokesperson, the complainant had submitted the requisite documents at the MC’s Zone-B office to have his ancestral property transferred in his and his brothers’ names following their father’s death. The application was subsequently assigned to Shubham, who allegedly demanded ₹25,000 in exchange for facilitating the transfer.

Unwilling to accede to the demand, the complainant approached the VB’s Ludhiana range office and lodged a formal complaint against the inspector.

Acting on the complaint, a Vigilance Bureau team laid a trap and apprehended Shubham while he was accepting the bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses, the spokesperson said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station in Ludhiana. Further investigation is underway.