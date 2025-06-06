Ludhiana: Motorcycle stolen from police lines

A Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle was stolen from the police lines — a place considered among the safest due to round-the-clock police presence. The stolen vehicle belonged to the son of a senior constable currently posted in the Vigilance Bureau. Police said the CCTV footage from cameras installed within the police lines is being reviewed to identify the culprit. (HT photo for representation)

The theft was reported by Manmeet Singh, a resident of quarter number 104-B in the police lines. Manmeet, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree, said he had parked his bike and locked it securely on June 5. A few hours later, when he came out to use the vehicle, it had vanished without a trace. Despite extensive search of the area, the motorcycle could not be located.

“The bike was locked, and it was parked inside what is supposed to be a highly secured zone. I couldn’t believe someone had the audacity to steal from here,” said Manmeet.

Following his complaint, the division number 8 police have registered a case against an unknown person and launched an investigation. Sub-inspector Lakhwinder Masih, who is investigating the spot, stated that the CCTV footage from cameras installed within the police lines is being reviewed to identify the culprit.