Ludhiana: Motorcycle stolen from police lines

A Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle was stolen from the police lines — a place considered among the safest due to round-the-clock police presence. The stolen vehicle belonged to the son of a senior constable currently posted in the Vigilance Bureau.
The theft was reported by Manmeet Singh, a resident of quarter number 104-B in the police lines. Manmeet, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree, said he had parked his bike and locked it securely on June 5. A few hours later, when he came out to use the vehicle, it had vanished without a trace. Despite extensive search of the area, the motorcycle could not be located.
“The bike was locked, and it was parked inside what is supposed to be a highly secured zone. I couldn’t believe someone had the audacity to steal from here,” said Manmeet.
Following his complaint, the division number 8 police have registered a case against an unknown person and launched an investigation. Sub-inspector Lakhwinder Masih, who is investigating the spot, stated that the CCTV footage from cameras installed within the police lines is being reviewed to identify the culprit.