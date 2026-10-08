Ludhiana paddler wins 4 medals at Deaf Asia Pacific Games

Twenty-year-old Ludhiana paddler Aishwin Kaur has added another achievement to her sporting career, returning from the Deaf Asia Pacific Games in Penang, Malaysia, with a haul of four medals. Competing from October 4 to 8, Aishwin clinched gold medals in the team and women’s doubles events, alongside bronze medals in the mixed doubles and individual event categories. Aishwin Kaur with her medals. (HT)

Aishwin earned her place in the Indian contingent after finishing first in the national selection trials held in Bengaluru on July 4 and 5. Her top finish secured her a berth in Team India and set the stage for another international outing, building on a career shaped by perseverance, discipline, and consistent performances.

Earlier this year, Aishwin won gold in the women’s singles category at the National Deaf Table Tennis Championship in Chandigarh. She overcame Gujarat’s Shiney Gomez 4-2 in the semi-final before defeating West Bengal’s Subecha Roy 4-3 in a close final.

Her record over recent years highlights the consistency behind her success. Last year, she won gold at the National Deaf Senior, Junior, and Sub-Junior Table Tennis Championships in Ahmedabad, beating West Bengal’s Megha in the final. In 2024, she represented India at the 4th World Deaf Table Tennis Championship in Taiwan, returning with a silver medal in the team event and bronze medals in both singles and doubles.

At the age of six, she was diagnosed with Metachromatic Leukodystrophy, a rare genetic disorder. Despite the medical prognosis, she continued to pursue her passion for table tennis with determination.

Her father, Bikramjeet Singh, said Aishwin’s fighting spirit has been central to her success. “She begins her day with fitness training and follows it with several hours of intensive table tennis practice. Her discipline and dedication have helped her reach this level,” he added.