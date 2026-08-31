Ludhiana para paddler bags two bronze medals at ITTF World Para Future

Shubham Wadhwa, Ludhiana’s para table tennis player, secured two bronze medals at the ITTF World Para Future Lahti 2026 in Finland, which concluded on Sunday. Wadhwa claimed his medals in both the men’s singles and men’s doubles events. (HT PHOTO)

Wadhwa claimed his medals in both the men’s singles and men’s doubles events.

In the men’s doubles competition, partnering with Jehan Dorab Madan, the Indian duo defeated Korea’s Cheolhwan Jang and Finland’s Timo Kalevi Natunen in a hard-fought quarter-final to secure their berth in the last four.

In the semi-finals, Wadhwa and Madan faced fellow Indians Rameshbhai Vajabhai Chaudhary and Sumit Sehgal. Wadhwa and his partner settled for the bronze medal, after losing the semi-final.

Wadhwa displayed stellar form in the men’s singles Class 3 event as well. Competing in Group 1, he opened his campaign with a decisive victory over Estonia’s Kristjan Keskula. He followed it up with another commanding performance, overcoming Korea’s Cheolhwan Jang in his second group fixture.

These group-stage victories propelled him into the semi-finals, where he squared off against Martin Lukas of the Czech Republic. Although Wadhwa went down in the last-four clash, his remarkable run culminated in a second bronze medal. Wadhwa stated that the twin podium finishes will provide essential momentum and preparation for upcoming major tournaments.

“These medals are a great boost and good preparation for the upcoming Asian Para Games and World Championships 2026. I am feeling proud, grateful, and motivated to

keep working harder and represent India with pride,” he added.