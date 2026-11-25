With the paddy harvest now complete, the district has recorded a 75% spike in farm fire cases. Stubble-burning incidents have climbed to 383, exceeding last year’s total of 219 by 164 cases. The district had nearly 2.6 lakh hectares under paddy cultivation this season. With the paddy harvest now complete, the district has recorded a 75% spike in farm fire cases. Stubble-burning incidents have climbed to 383, exceeding last year’s total of 219 by 164 cases. The district had nearly 2.6 lakh hectares under paddy cultivation this season. (Gurpreet Singh/HT) more

According to Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) data for the period between September 15 and November 23, officials inspected 371 fields and physically confirmed crop burning at 203 locations. Environmental compensation (EC) of ₹9.25 lakh has been imposed in 179 cases, while 73 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against farmers found violating the norms.

The administration has also made 132 red entries in the land records of farmers involved in stubble burning, which can affect their land-related transactions. In addition, 125 warning notices have been issued to nodal and supervisory officers in areas reporting a high number of verified farm-fire incidents.

The figures are considerably higher than those recorded during the corresponding period last year. By November 30, 2025, when the entire paddy harvest had been completed, officials had physically confirmed crop burning at 116 locations. Environmental compensation was imposed in 98 cases, while 55 FIRs were registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the same period last year, the administration had also made 87 red entries in farmers’ land records and issued only four warning notices to nodal and supervisory officers.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana’s air quality has shown some improvement over the past few days, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 194 on Tuesday evening, placing it in the moderate category. The average AQI stood at 200 on Monday, while it was 207 on Sunday and 246 on Saturday, all the three days falling in the poor category.

Commenting on the rise in farm-fire incidents, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said the number of cases had increased this year, but the total area affected by stubble burning had declined.

“The number of cases have been more but the total burnt area has reduced this year. We will ensure linkage of machinery with small and marginal farmers in the coming season so that the number of fire incidents are also controlled,” he said.