Man detained for stabbing wife to death at home in Ludhiana

The Dugri police have detained a 50-year-old pick-up van driver for stabbing his wife to death at their Vikas Nagar residence on Pakhowal Road on Saturday night. The accused, Ravinder Singh, attacked Kamaldeep Kaur, 49, repeatedly with a kitchen knife, inflicting multiple wounds to her stomach and neck. Their elder son found her lying in a pool of blood when he returned home after being sent to buy milk by his father. Victim Kamaldeep Kaur (HT)

According to the couple’s son, Gagandeep Singh, the family was at home when Ravinder asked him to go to the market to buy milk. As Gagandeep returned, he saw his father rushing out of the house. When he asked him what had happened, Ravinder told him to go inside and check.

Gagandeep told police that he rushed inside the house and found his mother lying in a pool of blood on the bed. He raised an alarm and sought help from neighbours, who rushed her to a hospital. She was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Inspector Gurmukh Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Dugri police station, said the preliminary investigation indicated that Ravinder had repeatedly stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife. The police suspect that he had been harbouring doubts about her fidelity, though the motive was still being investigated.

According to police, the couple had travelled to Australia to visit their younger son. Kamaldeep returned to India around four months ago, while Ravinder arrived just two days before the murder. Gagandeep told the police that his parents had been behaving normally since his father’s return.

The SHO said investigators were also examining whether Ravinder had returned from Australia with the intention of killing his wife, given that the attack took place within two days of his arrival.

“A murder case has been registered against Ravinder, who is being interrogated. Further investigation is underway,” the SHO said.