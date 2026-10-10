Mann bats for making Asian Champions Trophy a grand success

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday directed government departments to ensure world-class arrangements for the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held from October 27 to November 5, with the opening ceremony in Jalandhar. Mann instructed officials to put in place a comprehensive crowd-management plan, robust security arrangements, and a smooth entry and exit system. (HT)

He called for coordinated preparations, improved civic infrastructure and high standards of hospitality to showcase Punjab’s hockey legacy before the international sporting community.

Chairing a review meeting, Mann directed officials to ensure that accommodation, transport, security, food and other facilities for participating teams and officials were arranged well in advance. He also stressed cleanliness, sanitation, traffic management and beautification across Jalandhar, particularly along roads leading to the stadium and other key locations.

“No stone will be left unturned to make this prestigious international sporting event a grand success. Punjab must set new benchmarks in hosting international sporting events, and every arrangement must meet international standards,” he said.

The chief minister asked the Jalandhar municipal corporation to undertake special cleanliness drives, maintain public spaces and repair roads wherever required. He said preparations must extend beyond the tournament venue, with attention to public amenities and the overall experience of visiting teams, officials and spectators.

The tournament is expected to feature teams from India, China, Malaysia, Japan, Bangladesh and South Korea, providing Punjab an opportunity to showcase its sporting heritage and hospitality, he said.

To encourage public participation, Mann directed officials to facilitate visits by school and college students so they could watch international matches and draw inspiration from elite players. He said the event should motivate young people to embrace sports, discipline and teamwork.

He also called for a statewide promotional campaign featuring the tournament trophy or its replica in a specially designed vehicle, taking the excitement of the championship to different districts. A dedicated liaison committee will be constituted to coordinate among government departments, tournament organisers and other stakeholders.

Mann directed officials to inspect arrangements on the ground, identify shortcomings and resolve them before the arrival of international delegations. He said the success of the championship would depend not only on the readiness of the stadium but also on supporting infrastructure, accessibility, sanitation and seamless logistics.

Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, additional chief secretary Anurag Verma, principal secretary to the chief minister Dr Ravi Bhagat, sports secretary Varun Roojam, information and public relations secretary Puneet Goel and other senior officials attended the meeting.

In the evening, the chief minister also conducted an on-the-spot inspection of Burlton Park Stadium in Jalandhar to review preparations for the upcoming tournament.

Mann instructed officials to put in place a comprehensive crowd-management plan, robust security arrangements, and a smooth entry and exit system.

“Hosting an international tournament of this stature is a matter of pride for Punjab. We are committed to providing an outstanding experience to players, officials, spectators and visitors from across the country and abroad. Every arrangement must reflect professionalism, efficiency and the highest standards of hospitality,” he said.