Mohali: 3 held for stealing idols from Dera Bassi temple; valuables recovered

Police arrested three men for allegedly stealing idols and religious articles from Sri Radha Krishna Mandir on Pandwala Road in Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi, and recovered the stolen items. A fourth accused has been named in the case and is yet to be arrested. The recovery includes nine brass idols of various deities, along with brass glasses, bells, ritual lamps and a bowl. (HT File)

The theft took place on the intervening night of October 27 and 28. Dera Bassi police registered an FIR (No. 477) on October 28 under Sections 298 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion of any class), 299 (malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 331(4) (house trespass) and 305(a) (theft committed in place of worship) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Dera Bassi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Varinder Singh Khosa briefed the media about the arrests on November 5. The investigation was conducted under the supervision of Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Kumar Sharma.

Police arrested Manish Kumar alias Langra, a resident of East Champaran in Bihar, on November 4. They arrested Anil Kumar, from Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, currently living in Bhankharpur, and Avneesh Kumar alias Munna, also from Azamgarh and residing in the shanties beneath the Ghaggar bridge in Bhankharpur, on November 5.

Police identified the fourth accused as Manohar, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony in Bhankharpur, who is yet to be arrested.

The recovery includes nine brass idols of various deities, along with brass glasses, bells, ritual lamps and a bowl.

The three arrested men were produced before a local court, which remanded them to two days of police custody. Police are questioning them and searching for Manohar.