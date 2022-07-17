Mohali admn kicks off state’s flagship green scheme
The district administration and forest department kicked off the state’s flagship green scheme, ‘Shaheed-e-Azam, Bhagat Singh Hariyawal Laher’ at the City Park, Sector 68, on Saturday.
A single-day plantation drive and van mahotsav was organised at Sector 68, and plantation drives were simultaneously held at 50 sites. Around 20,000 saplings were planted.
Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh and deputy commissioner Amit Talwar were among those in attendence. Forest Rakhis , an organic product prepared by self-help groups, were on display. A skit on environmental awareness and a bhangra performance were also organised on the occasion.
Divisional forest officer Kanwar Deep Singh said, “The scheme, under which 50,000 saplings will be planted in each of the 115 Vidhan Sabha constituencies, has been initiated to mark Bhagat Singh’s 115th birth anniversary.”
-
Monsoon misery: Road cave-ins turn Panchkula roads into motorists’ nightmare
With the arrival of the monsoon, multiple road cave-ins and uneven potholed roads have turned the roads in Panchkula into a veritable nightmare for motorists. Two other cave-ins were reported in a residential area in Sector 7 and next to the Sector 10/11-15/16 roundabout. While these roads fall under the jurisdiction of MC, its commissioner Dharamvir Singh said he was unaware of the cave-ins, but the roads will be repaired at the earliest.
-
Two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) posted at the Safidon police chowki court in Jind were booked under various Sections for allegedly threatening a woman of a Jind village by visiting her home. The police have booked both the ASIs under Sections 294, 354-A, 354-D, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and started an investigation into the matter.
-
Wildbuzz | Confessions of a serpent
Very recently, a rat snake of an estimated eight feet intruded into the Pheasant Breeding Centre in the Morni hills. A rock python was rescued from Ghaggar river bed. The alarm had gone out because a bitch had laid five pups but was wandering and searching in vain. Out came five pups! Similarly, a rat snake rescued from Nayagaon and kept in a plastic container pending its rehabilitation, made a quick disclosure of its “murders”.
-
Gang of thieves busted, five arrested in Panipat
With the arrest of five persons, the Crime Investigation Agency of the Panipat police claimed to have busted a gang involved in several cases of theft reported in the district. The police have identified the accused as Ikram, Sadham, Imran, and Balhera village of Karnal district, Israr, while the fifth accused has been identified as Sandeep of Garhi Birbal village of Karnal. The police have also recovered Rs 40,000 from their possession.
-
Guest Column| Bidding adieu to the house that was home
After I hung up my boots, we settled down at our house in Chandigarh, which had been modified and updated from time to time. When I laid down my reasons before a friend, who was in a similar boat as me, he was not just convinced, but also sold his house before I could, and moved to an apartment!
