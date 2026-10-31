Mohali: Budding cricketer attacked with kirpan after practice ball lands in swimming pool

A 22-year-old budding cricketer was allegedly attacked with a kirpan by a swimming pool owner after his practice ball landed inside the latter’s premises in Ballomajra village, Sector 74A. According to the FIR, the incident took place around 6pm when the complainant, Satvik Aman, was practising at Om Sai Cricket Academy in Sector 74A. Aman, a native of Aurangabad in Bihar, currently lives on Randhawa Road in Kharar. (HT File)

The incident took place last Saturday. The accused, Jasbir Singh, a resident of Balliali village, has been booked under Sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the FIR, the incident took place around 6pm when the complainant, Satvik Aman, was practising at Om Sai Cricket Academy in Sector 74A. Aman, a native of Aurangabad in Bihar, currently lives on Randhawa Road in Kharar.

His practice ball went over the boundary and landed inside an adjoining swimming pool complex. When he went to retrieve it, he found the gate locked. The pool owner allegedly came out, abused him and punched him on the forehead despite his request to return the ball.

The accused then allegedly went inside and returned with a kirpan. Aman picked up a bamboo stick lying nearby to defend himself, but Singh struck him on the head. When Aman raised his left arm to block the blow, the blade cut his arm, the complaint stated.

As Aman tried to flee, the accused allegedly struck him again on his back and threatened to kill him.

Aman subsequently called his brother, Saket, who reached the spot and took him to Cheema Hospital in Phase 4, Mohali. He was later discharged from the hospital, following which the police registered a case.