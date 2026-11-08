Mohali councillor’s husband complains of ₹2-cr extortion call from Bishnoi gang

The husband of ward 45 councillor Parminder Kaur has allegedly got a ₹2-crore extortion call from a person claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A case under Sections 308(4) (extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Balongi police station. (HT File)

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the complainant, Gurpreet Singh Chahal, 47, a resident of Baliali village, was at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium to watch the Asian Champions semi-final.

Chahal, who is also an active member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and owns 11 acres of ancestral land in the Baliali area along the Airport Road in Sector 74-A, said he got two WhatsApp calls from an international number around 6.15 pm.

While he picked up the first call, the person on the other end remained silent so he disconnected it. Later, he got two more calls but did not answer them.

Around 6.40 pm, his son Yuvraj called him and said that a person using the same number had contacted him on WhatsApp. The caller first asked if he was Yuvraj and then said he had tried contacting his father, but Chahal had disconnected the calls.

According to the FIR, the caller identified himself as Arzoo and claimed to be calling on behalf of the Bishnoi gang. He asked Yuvraj to tell his father to keep ₹2 crore ready or end up dead.

Yuvraj disconnected the call and blocked the number. Chahal later approached Balongi police, seeking action against the caller and protection for his family.

A case under Sections 308(4) (extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Balongi police station. The FIR names Arzoo, who allegedly called from one of the international numbers, and two unidentified persons associated with the other numbers.