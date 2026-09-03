Mohali court acquits man accused of sexual assault

A Mohali court on Wednesday acquitted Amit Kumar, accused of sexually assaulting a woman at her rented accommodation in Shiv Nagar, in a case registered in 2024, holding him not guilty of charges under Sections 376 (rape), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The allegations forming the basis of the FIR were not treated as established facts following the acquittal. (HTFile)

Additional sessions-cum-fast track special court judge,Mohali, Vikrant Kumar acquitted Amit in a case registered at Dhakoli police station. Advocates R K Vashishat and Monika Gupta represented the accused.

The FIR was registered after the woman alleged that Amit, who was known to her as a relative, entered her rented accommodation without her consent and sexually assaulted her. She also alleged that he repeated the act, assured her of marriage and threatened her with serious consequences if she disclosed the matter.

Police registered the case under 376 (rape), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The matter proceeded to trial, where the prosecution presented its evidence before the court. After considering the evidence and material placed on record, the court acquitted Amit of all charges on Wednesday. He was found not guilty of the offences alleged against him in the criminal trial.

The allegations forming the basis of the FIR were not treated as established facts following the acquittal. The prosecution’s case included allegations of sexual assault, unauthorised entry into the rented accommodation and threats following the alleged acts.