Thar mows down cyclist in Kharar

A 50-year-old cyclist was killed after a black Mahindra Thar rammed into his bicycle near Vidya Valley School in Sector 123, Kharar, on Monday evening. The driver fled the scene without stopping, police said. A case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the unidentified driver. (HT File)

The deceased, identified as Lalan, worked as a stone and tile fitter and lived in Balongi. His younger brother, Naresh Kumar, who witnessed the accident, told police that they were cycling separately towards the KFC side from Mullanpur around 6.30 pm on November 2 when the mishap took place.

According to the complainant, the two were approaching the cut opposite the school. Lalan was riding ahead. A black Thar came from the back, overtook Naresh and hit Lalan’s bicycle. The impact dragged Lalan along the road.

Naresh moved his bicycle aside and rushed to help his brother, but the driver sped away before he could note the vehicle’s registration number.

The complainant arranged a private vehicle to take Lalan to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the unidentified driver.