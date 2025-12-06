MP Manish Tewari urges urgent action for de-silting of dams

Member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari on Friday raised a question in the Lok Sabha regarding the status of de-silting of dams in Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and the alarming loss of water storage capacity due to silt accumulation. Congress MP Manish Tewari speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

Responding to the question, the Ministry of Jal Shakti informed the Lok Sabha that according to the latest National Register of Specified Dams (2025), Haryana has 3 specified dams, Punjab has 15, and Himachal Pradesh has 24, with a total of 24 reservoirs assessed for current storage capacity.

Tewari emphasised that the loss of storage capacity poses a direct threat to irrigation security, drinking water supply, flood management and long-term sustainability of water resources in the region. He urged the central government to take urgent action for accelerated de-silting of major and medium dams, enhanced coordination with state governments, strong monitoring and implementation under DRIP, protection of critical water infrastructure for future generations.

The ministry acknowledged that massive silt accumulation has severely affected several major dams. According to recent surveys, the Bhakra Dam has lost 2,568 MCM of its storage capacity, the Beas Reservoir has lost 1,190 MCM, and any medium and small dams in Punjab—including Maili, Dholbaha, Damsal, Mirzapur and others—have also recorded substantial capacity loss.

In Himachal Pradesh, significant siltation was reported in major projects like Chamera-I, II, III, and Baira, states the response.The ministry clarified that while water is a state subject, the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) Phase-II & III is supporting states with technical and financial assistance. Punjab and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) are currently implementing DRIP-II & III, including rehabilitation of 12 dams in Punjab and 2 dams by BBMB.

For Punjab, de-silting works are ongoing in four dams—Chohal, Siswan, Saleran and Thana—while proposals for nine more dams are awaiting clearance.

The ministry also stated that BBMB has not yet started de-silting of Bhakra and Pong reservoirs, but has proposed a pilot project for de-silting Bhakra under DRIP.