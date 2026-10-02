Nautor land issue under consideration: Governor

Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta said on Thursday that the long-pending issue of Nautor land allotment in tribal areas is under consideration, assuring that necessary action will follow a thorough examination of previous proceedings. Gupta said he has sought action-taken reports from concerned deputy commissioners. (HT)

The statement assumes significance amid renewed demands from revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi, who has repeatedly approached the governor over the matter. Negi said the delays in clearing roughly 20,000 pending applications at the sub-divisional level severely affect tribal economic interests, contributing to unemployment and migration.

Nautor refers to the allotment of barren government land to eligible landless residents. Negi previously met the Governor to seek approval for forest land allotments in tribal areas, urging exemptions under the Forest (Conservation) Act.

Gupta said he has sought action-taken reports from concerned deputy commissioners.

‘Youth play vital role in India’s journey to Viksit Bharat’

Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta said on Thursday that the youth have a vital role to play in India’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat.

Addressing Shimla school students during the IIMU Youth Connect Series at Delhi Public School, Gupta noted that while Indian youth possess immense talent and values, they require proper opportunities and constructive guidance.

Emphasising discipline, compassion, and patriotism, the Governor urged students to give back to the nation. He highlighted that youth can drive self-reliance through innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation.