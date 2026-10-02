Four doctors, nurse found guilty of negligence after pregnant tribal woman delivers on roadside in Bhadohi

Following an official inquiry, four doctors and a staff nurse have been found guilty of serious negligence in a case involving a pregnant tribal woman who was allegedly denied admission to a district hospital, forcing her to deliver on the roadside, officials said on Thursday. Maharaja Chet Singh Government District Hospital (Sourced)

The incident, which took place in Bhadohi, sparked outrage following allegations that hospital staff refused to admit 20-year-old Rani Vanvasi because she belonged to the Musahar tribal community. The woman’s family claimed that staff refused to even touch the patient upon her arrival.

Soon after a video of this incident went viral, deputy chief minister and health minister Brajesh Pathak took serious cognizance of the matter and ordered an inquiry.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Santosh Kumar Chak stated that a three-member inquiry team comprising deputy CMOs Ram Ashish Saroj and Om Prakash Shukla and gynaecologist Shalini Pathak, was formed under the direction of district magistrate Shailesh Kumar. The team submitted its findings on Thursday.

According to reports, Rani was allegedly turned away from Maharaja Chet Singh Government District Hospital on Monday because the facility claimed she was anaemic and unable to secure blood, despite her brother offering to donate. She eventually delivered her baby on the roadside on Tuesday night with the assistance of accompanying relatives.

Chief medical superintendent Dr Ajay Kumar Tiwari, gynaecologist Dr Neelima Dhawan who was on duty Monday, gynaecologist Dr Mukesh Prajapati, Dr Pankaj Kumar who was on duty Tuesday night, and staff nurse Neelam Maurya are found guilty following the inquiry.

A medical officer found guilty of negligence regarding medical duties during the preliminary inquiry, has been dismissed, said a press statement issued by the office of deputy CM.

Meanwhile, the staff nurse on duty at the time has been suspended. Additionally, orders have been issued to withhold the salary of the gynecologist who was on duty at the time, pending further instructions. Action will also be taken at the government level against the senior gynecologist and the chief medical superintendent accused of negligence in this case, said the press statement.

The inquiry team also uncovered significant administrative failures, noting that the hospital’s labour room was found locked. Furthermore, the report revealed that the CMS and other medical staff attempted to manage the critical case over the telephone rather than visiting the hospital to provide in-person care.

However, deputy CM Pathak emphasised that the safety of mothers and infants, along with the provision of quality healthcare services, ranks among the state government’s top priorities. It is the health department’s responsibility to ensure timely treatment and necessary medical facilities for every patient visiting government hospitals, he added.