NHAI opens Kangra bypass on trial basis

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) opened the 4.5-km Kangra bypass to traffic on a trial basis on Sunday, following the completion of a 155-metre-long bridge over the Riyund Khad, officials said. The improved road connectivity is expected to facilitate the movement of tourists and local commuters while giving a boost to tourism, local businesses and economic activity in the region. (HT Photo for representation)

Constructed under the Bhangbar-Kangra (NH-503) project, a key section of the NHAI’s Shimla-Mataur corridor, the bypass is expected to ease traffic congestion in Kangra town and reduce travel time for commuters and tourists.

With the opening of the bypass, the travel distance will be reduced from around 8 km to 4.5 km, providing relief to commuters from traffic jams on the old route. The project is also expected to reduce delays during the peak tourist season, particularly for visitors travelling towards Dharamshala and McLeodganj.

NHAI officials said that the bypass comprises a 593-metre-long twin-tube tunnel, three major bridges with a combined length of around 477 metres, a 160-metre-long viaduct, a 455-metre-long railway overbridge-cum-viaduct and a 155-metre-long bridge over the Riyund Khad.

The improved road connectivity is expected to facilitate the movement of tourists and local commuters while giving a boost to tourism, local businesses and economic activity in the region.

NHAI has advised motorists to exercise caution as the road has been opened on a trial basis. Commuters have been asked to follow prescribed speed limits, road signage and traffic rules, and comply with the instructions of personnel deployed along the route to ensure safe travel.