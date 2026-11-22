New Delhi, Delhi's air quality improved further on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index settling at 239 in the 'poor' category, down 26 points from a day earlier, as favourable meteorological conditions helped disperse pollutants across the national capital. Delhi's AQI improves to 239, remains in 'poor' category for fourth day more

The city's air quality has shown gradual improvement over the last four days, with the AQI falling from 280 on November 19 to 270 on November 20, 265 on Saturday and further to 239 on Sunday.

Of the 56 air quality monitoring stations that recorded data on Sunday, 36 were in the 'poor' category, eight recorded 'very poor' air quality, and 12 were in the 'moderate' category.

Uttam Nagar recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 332, followed by IGNOU Maidan Garhi at 330.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System's real-time source apportionment estimates, vehicular emissions emerged as the largest contributor to Delhi's PM2.5 concentration on Sunday, accounting for 38.6 per cent of the estimated pollution load, up from 33.1 per cent on Saturday.

Biomass burning, including stubble burning and the use of domestic solid biofuel such as wood and dung cakes, contributed 24.2 per cent, followed by waste burning, including municipal waste, plastic, rubber and electronic waste, at 14.9 per cent.

Secondary organic aerosols accounted for 8.9 per cent and secondary inorganic aerosols for 8 per cent. Road dust, soil and mineral particles contributed 2.2 per cent, mixed combustion 1.6 per cent, industrial sources 1.5 per cent and coal combustion 0.2 per cent, the estimates showed.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board , an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The improvement in air quality coincided with favourable meteorological conditions, including northwesterly winds reaching speeds of up to 15 kmph, which helped disperse pollutants rather than allowing them to accumulate near the surface.

The predicted maximum mixing depth over Delhi was around 1,500 metres on Sunday, providing greater vertical space for pollutants to disperse. Mixing depth refers to the height up to which pollutants can mix in the atmosphere, with higher mixing depths generally favouring better dispersion.

The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the 'poor' category from Monday to Wednesday. The outlook for the subsequent six days indicates that air quality is likely to remain in the 'poor' to 'very poor' category.

The predicted maximum mixing depth over Delhi is around 1,500 metres on Sunday, 1,200 metres on Monday, 1,000 metres on Tuesday and 1,100 metres on Wednesday.

The ventilation index, which indicates the atmosphere's capacity to disperse pollutants, is forecast at 6,000 square metres per second on Sunday, rising to 6,500 square metres per second on Monday before declining to 3,500 square metres per second on Tuesday and 3,200 square metres per second on Wednesday.

A ventilation index below 6,000 square metres per second, coupled with an average wind speed of less than 10 kmph, is considered unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants, the Air Quality Early Warning System said.

The forecast indicates that northwesterly winds could reach speeds of up to 20 kmph on Monday, potentially aiding the dispersion of pollutants, while lower ventilation indices on Tuesday and Wednesday could restrict their movement.

On the weather front, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degrees above the seasonal normal. Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees below normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 27.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees above normal. The Ridge and Ayanagar recorded maximum temperatures of 26.5 degrees Celsius and 26.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, 0.2 degrees below and 0.7 degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 11.8 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees above normal. Palam recorded a minimum of 12.9 degrees Celsius, 1 degree above normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 12.8 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees above normal.

The Ridge recorded a minimum temperature of 13.5 degrees Celsius, at the seasonal normal, while Ayanagar registered 12.3 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees below normal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.